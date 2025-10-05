Cardinals' Demercado becomes 2nd player in as many weeks to lose ball at goal line for touchback

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado had a 72-yard touchdown wiped away against the Tennessee Titans after he tossed the ball before crossing the goal line.

It was the second straight week an NFL player turned a long TD into a touchback by losing the ball just outside the end zone.

With the Cardinals leading 21-6 in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Demercardo burst through the middle and raced toward the end zone. Demercado, appearing to think he was alone, slowed up inside the 5-yard line with Tennessee cornerback L'Jarius Sneed closing fast.

Demercado flipped the ball as Sneed reached for it and was initially awarded a touchdown. A review showed Demercado let go of the ball before crossing the goal line, and the Titans were awarded a touchback.

Tennessee quickly marched down the field for Tony Pollard's 1-yard touchdown run to get within 21-12.

A week earlier, Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell held the ball out as he neared the goal line and lost control of it for a touchback, negating what would have been a spectacular 76-yard touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Rams. Indianapolis lost 27-20.

