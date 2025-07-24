Hockey Canada sexual assault trial judge says onus of proof for the charges has not been met

LONDON, Ontario — (AP) — An Ontario judge is delivering her ruling Thursday in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team, saying she did not find the complainant’s testimony to be credible.

Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia said the Crown cannot meet its onus of proof for the charges in the case. She is still reading the reasons for her decision and hasn’t officially ruled on the charges against each player.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in an encounter that took place in a London, Ontario, hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

McLeod, who prosecutors allege was the “ringleader” that night, has also pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault.

The players, who are now between the ages of 25 and 27, were in London at the time for a gala and golf tournament marking their championship victory.

Protesters gathered outside a packed London courthouse on Thursday morning, holding signs that signaled support for the complainant.

