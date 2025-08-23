Cam Ward's first NFL touchdown will have to wait as Titans beat Vikings 23-13 to wrap preseason

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Cam Ward's first NFL touchdown of any kind will have to wait for the regular season after the No. 1 overall pick helped the Tennessee Titans wrap up the preseason by beating the Minnesota Vikings 23-13 Friday night.

Ward finished his preseason 10 of 19 for 145 yards while playing into the second quarter of all three games. Against the Vikings, Ward didn't complete his first pass. In his second series, he was 3 of 3 for 36 yards, driving the Titans 13 plays for 90 yards over 8:33.

Titans coach Brian Callahan said he wanted to limit the hits the rookie quarterback took this preseason. Ward is ready to show what he can do once the games count.

“I just think I really got to show that gunslinger,” Ward said. “And it’s with, you know, playing a full game. There’s also just coach Callahan having the trust in me like he does. So I’m going to put a lot on tape this year.”

Julius Chestnut capped the drive led by Ward with a 1-yard run that put the Titans (2-1) up 7-3.

"It was good for us to get that one last dry run before we got to go for real here in Denver in two weeks, so we got what we were hoping to get out of it,” Callahan said of the long drive.

Minnesota (1-2) started rookie Max Brosmer at quarterback with J.J. McCarthy among the starters watching. Brosmer left after two series with the Vikings up 3-0 and returned in the final 30 seconds of the first half.

The quarterback who played his last college season at Minnesota in 2024 did nothing to hurt his chances at being the No. 3 behind McCarthy. Brosmer pulled the Vikings within 17-10 with a 21-yard TD pass to Bryson Nesbit in the third quarter and finished 15 of 23 for 161 yards.

“Max once again showed some of the things he's shown throughout camp,” Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. “Good decision-maker, made some plays, buying a little time with his legs, converting some third downs via some tight completions.”

Veteran Brandon Allen came in and put the Titans up 14-3 with Van Jefferson taking a catch 65 yards up the sideline for a touchdown. Jefferson, who dropped a deep pass from Ward against Atlanta last week, caught all three passes thrown his way for 102 yards in this game.

Late in the game, a neon green sex toy was tossed onto the field and quickly picked up by security. The Titans said they notified police.

Anything you can do

Minnesota kicker Will Reichard missed a 63-yard field goal just short of the crossbar as the half expired, and he later missed a 55-yarder wide left. Reichard sneaked a 58-yarder inside the left upright midway through the fourth to make it 20-13.

The Titans let kicker Joey Slye try a 63-yarder in the third quarter. The kicker now with his sixth NFL team made his. Slye's career long is a 63-yarder last season with New England, and this kick would've been good from at least 70. The franchise record is 60 yards by Rob Bironas in 2006.

Slye added two more field goals in the fourth, including a 53-yarder that hit off the right upright, then crossbar before falling over.

“That’s real range right there," Callahan said of the 63-yarder by Slye. "I mean, that was an impressive kick. I think it hit the net too. So he had some room to spare on it. That’s a weapon.”

Simmons asks and plays

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons made clear earlier this week he wanted to play, even though he couldn't remember the last time he played in a preseason game.

The Titans sat plenty of their starters, including three offensive linemen, running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Calvin Ridley. On defense, tackle T'Vondre Sweat missed his third preseason game recovering from a tonsillectomy.

Up next

The Vikings open the season on Monday, Sept. 8 at Chicago.

The Titans visit Denver in their opener on Sept. 7.

