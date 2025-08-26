Cadillac F1 team shuts down rumors about Christian Horner

The new Cadillac F1 team strongly denied reports it was considering hiring fired Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to become part of what will be the 11th team on the Formula 1 grid next season.

Horner was abruptly fired following the British Grand Prix last month with no reason given for his termination. The dismissal ended a 20-year stint that included eight F1 drivers' titles and recent turmoil that followed the team on and off the track.

Recent reports claimed that Horner was going to land at Cadillac, which will debut next season. But Dan Towriss, CEO of the Cadillac Formula 1 team and TWG Motorsports, said while announcing his driver lineup of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez that he was not hiring Horner.

“There have been no talks with Christian Horner. No plans to do that,” Towriss said. “I'd like to officially shut down that rumor.”

He then praised Graeme Lowdon, Cadillac's current team principal.

“Our support backing is 100% in Graeme Lowdon,” Towriss said.

Horner had been Red Bull team principal since it entered F1 as a full constructor in 2005.

Horner oversaw eight F1 drivers’ titles — four for Sebastian Vettel and four for Verstappen — and six constructors’ titles during his time with the team.

But McLaren has dominated this season in F1, while Red Bull’s performance has dipped, though defending champion Verstappen remains third in the standings and the team is fourth.

