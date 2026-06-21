Buxton hits grand slam in Twins' 10-run 5th inning against Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Byron Buxton hit a grand slam for his 24th home run of the season in the Minnesota Twins' 10-run fifth inning against Arizona on Saturday night.

Buxton tied Houston’s Yordan Alvarez for the American League homer lead and made the score 12-0 Twins. It was the center fielder’s third career grand slam.

The Twins already led 6-0 after batting around and scoring four runs in the fourth. They topped that in the fifth, sending 14 men to the plate. Brooks Lee, Victor Caratini, Luke Keaschall and Ryan Kriedler each had two hits in the inning, with Kriedler’s triple driving in the final two runs to make it 16-0. Lee started the fifth with a triple, added a double later, has four hits for the game and is a home run short of a cycle.

Zac Gallen started for Arizona but left after giving up the first three hits of the inning. He was charged with nine runs and 12 hits in four-plus innings.

Yilber Díaz relieved and gave up seven hits, including Buxton’s home run, and seven runs. He threw 44 pitches and recorded two outs. Philip Abner relieved and got the final out of the inning.

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