Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game vs. Cavaliers due to a left groin strain.

Bucks Cavaliers Basketball Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, second from right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long) (Phil Long/AP)

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo left Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter due to a left groin strain.

Antetokounmpo, who entered Monday tied for second in the league in scoring at 32.6 points per game, had 14 points and was 6 of 10 from the field in 13 minutes, with five rebounds and four assists. He was probable coming into the game due to left knee patellar tendinopathy.

He is 57 points from becoming the 42nd player in league history to reach 21,000 points in his career.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!