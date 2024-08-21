Browns QB Deshaun Watson dealing with arm soreness, may impact whether he plays in preseason finale

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Deshaun Watson is dealing with “general arm soreness,” a development that could impact whether Cleveland's quarterback makes his preseason debut this week.

The Browns stopped Watson from throwing during Wednesday's practice.

“Deshaun was a little sore,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I decided to just hold back a little bit with him, but not overly concerned.”

Watson had surgery in November to repair a fractured socket bone in his throwing shoulder that ended his second season with Cleveland after just six starts. He's thrown all but one day during training camp but did not play in the first two exhibitions.

Stefanski has not decided if or how much Watson will play on Saturday when the Browns visit the Seattle Seahawks. He added that Watson dealt with soreness earlier in camp.

“You’re a quarterback, you’re throwing a lot, so you get sore,” Stefanski said.

Also, Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr. was taken to a hospital by ambulance after sustaining a rib injury during practice. The team said Strong has been released from the hospital.

After Watson was shut down, backup Jameis Winston took the rest of the snaps with Cleveland's starting offense in practice.

“He practiced," Stefanski said of Watson. “I held him back. He could have gone. He’s feeling fine.”

The 28-year-old Watson has made steady progress since his surgery, and the team's medical staff has continued to monitor his workload in camp.

Watson has participated in virtually every drill, but there are some in which he just mimics throwing a pass.

Last week, Stefanski said the plan was for Watson to play against the Seahawks. However, on Tuesday the reigning AP Coach of the Year said he hadn't decided on playing time for Watson or his other starters.

Cleveland's offensive tackles have been hit hard by injuries, and the uncertainty at that position will factor into Stefanski's decision.

Strong, 25, was driven away from the facility after possibly getting hurt when the backs were working on heavy bags. He was acquired last year in a trade from New England and rushed for 291 yards and a touchdown.

Strong's injury could be a blow to Cleveland's depth at running back with star Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines still sidelined following knee surgeries.

After the Browns opened camp in West Virginia, running back D'Onta Foreman suffered a neck injury and had to be flown to a hospital in Virginia for evaluation and treatment. He returned to practice the following week and scored a touchdown in last week's loss to Minnesota.

NOTES: Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward remains in the concussion protocol after being hurt in practice on Aug. 12. Stefanski had been vague about Ward's injury before confirming the concussion Wednesday for the first time. It's the fifth documented concussion Ward has suffered since his rookie season in 2018. Ward watched practice from the sideline last week but was not on the field the past two days.

