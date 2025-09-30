Broncos snap skid with 28-3 win over Bengals fueled by Dobbins' 100-yard game, 2 Nix TD passes

DENVER — (AP) — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to atone for his end zone interception and the Denver Broncos snapped a two-game skid by sending the Cincinnati Bengals to their second straight blowout loss, 28-3 Monday night.

With 101 yards on 16 carries, J.K. Dobbins recorded Denver's first 100-yard rushing game since Latavius Murray ran for 103 yards against the Chargers on Jan. 8, 2023, a span of 38 games, counting the playoffs.

Nix threw for 326 yards and the Broncos outgained the Bengals 512 yards to 159 while piling up 29 first downs to Cincinnati's nine.

The Broncos (2-2) still haven't trailed in the fourth quarter and for the first time since the opener, the outcome wasn't decided on a walk-off field goal as time expired. Denver grabbed a 21-3 halftime lead and never were threatened after that, even though the Broncos offense sputtered in the second half.

The Bengals (2-2) lost their second straight game behind backup quarterback Jake Browning, who is filling in with star Joe Burrow recovering from toe surgery. They were coming off their biggest blowout in their history, a 48-10 drubbing at Minnesota, and this one wasn't much better.

Cincinnati went up 3-0 on Evan McPherson's short field goal, but then gained just two first downs the rest of the first half and committed eight penalties, the franchise's most before halftime in at least 15 years.

The Bengals punted on all eight possessions after their opening field goal, save for a kneel-down at halftime.

Another flag negated the Bengals' biggest play when PJ Jules snatched the ball from punt returner Marvin Mims Jr. at the Denver 15-yard line after a bobble. But because Mims had waved for a fair catch, the call was interference and Denver maintained possession.

After a three-and-out to start the game, during which Nix burned a timeout, the Broncos grabbed control with three touchdown drives.

Nix ran it in from 6 yards out, Mims scored on a 16-yard end-around and Courtland Sutton hauled in a 20-yard scoring pass on the drive following Nix's end zone interception to take a 21-3 lead.

Denver's only major blemish was Nix throwing the ball right to linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. in the end zone with the score 14-3.

Ja'Marr Chase had five receptions for 23 yards and Tee Higgins caught three passes for 32 yards. Browning threw for just 125 yards on 14 of 25 passing.

Flag football

Among the bundle of flags were four on Broncos center Luke Wattenberg. The Broncos had seven accepted penalties for 72 yards and the Bengals had 11 accepted flags for 65 yards, slowing down the game.

Bonitto bueno

Nik Bonitto had 1 1/2 sacks of Browning, giving him 4 1/2 on the season. He teamed up with Jonathan Cooper on the first takedown and added a solo sack for 9 yards.

Injuries

Bengals WR Charlie Jones sprained his right ankle in the second half.

Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. started after injuring a hip Saturday and being listed as questionable.

Up next

Bengals: Host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Broncos: Visit the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

