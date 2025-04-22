Brock Purdy reports to 49ers and George Kittle stays away from offseason program, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Brock Purdy reported to the start of the offseason program for the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, while star tight end George Kittle stayed away from the start of the voluntary program.

Purdy and Kittle are both entering the final years of their contracts and are seeking extensions, leading to speculation about whether they would report for the offseason program.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed that Purdy reported to the team facility on Tuesday and that Kittle had not. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't made any announcement.

The Niners have had offseason contract disputes last deep into the summer the past three seasons. Deebo Samuel missed the first few training camp practices in 2022 before signing an extension, while Nick Bosa didn’t get his deal done in 2023 until just days before the season opener and Brandon Aiyuk missed all of training camp practice last summer waiting for a new deal.

Purdy said at the end of the season in January that he hoped to have a new deal done before the start of the offseason program. That hasn’t happened yet but he chose not to hold out as he tries to help the Niners rebound from a 6-11 season.

Purdy has made less than $1 million a year for his first three seasons and is set to get a small raise in 2025 to about $5.2 million under the league’s proven performance escalator for making the Pro Bowl last season.

But Purdy’s play has far exceeded that salary and he is eligible this offseason to negotiate an extension for the first time and could be in line for a contract that will pay him in excess of $50 million a year.

After finishing fourth in MVP voting in his first full season as a starter in 2023, Purdy was far less productive last season as injuries to several key playmakers had a major impact on the Niners offense.

Purdy’s passer rating dropped nearly 17 points to 96.1, he had only 20 TD passes and 12 interceptions on the season, and also came up short in several late-game scenarios when the 49ers had a chance for a comeback win.

But the belief in Purdy from the organization remains as strong as it has been from owner Jed York, to general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 31-year-old Kittle is entering the final year of a five-year, $75 million extension that he signed in 2020. He is owed $14.4 million in base salary for this season. The tight end market got re-set this offseason when Arizona signed Trey McBride to a $76 million, four-year extension for the highest annual value for any tight end.

Kittle was a second-team All-Pro last season when he had 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight TDs. Since being drafted in the fifth round in 2017, Kittle has been a first or second-team All-Pro five times in eight seasons and has 538 catches for 7,380 yards and 45 TDs.

