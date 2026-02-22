Bridgeman delivers brilliant performance at Riviera to build a 6-shot lead over McIlroy

LOS ANGELES — Jacob Bridgeman came out firing Saturday at Riviera and never let up until he had the low score of the day at 7-under 64 and a six-shot lead over Rory McIlroy in the Genesis Invitational.

Bridgeman goes after his first PGA Tour title, and considering the gorgeous weather on tap, he will have a chance to break the longest-standing 72-hole record on the PGA Tour.

Bridgeman was at 19-under 194. Lanny Wadkins won at 20-under 264 in 1985.

The 26-year-old from Clemson sure didn't play as though he had not won on the PGA Tour. He opened with two birdies in three holes, and then hit 7-wood to 30 inches on the 262-yard fourth hole. But the best was still ahead of him.

Bridgeman had a two-shot lead going to the back nine when he went birdie-eagle-birdie, hitting his 7-wood inside a foot to set up eagle on the par-5 11th and taking aim at a right pin on the difficult 12th for a 12-foot birdie putt to stretch his lead to six shots.

From there, it was a matter of who would join him in the final pairing.

McIlroy was cautious on the greens, fast and bumpy late in the afternoon, and closed out his round of 69 with seven straight pars.

“I hung in there,” McIlroy said. “I wish I was a couple closer to the lead. It looks like I'll be in the final group. Hopefully, put a little pressure on Jacob tomorrow. I've given myself a chance, and that's all I can ask for.”

McIlroy is among nine players on the PGA Tour who have won when the 54-hole lead was six shots. He rallied to beat Scottie Scheffler in the Tour Championship in 2023 to win the FedEx Cup.

Bridgeman, who missed a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole, didn't have a chance to feel any weekend nerves with his fast start. He really only missed one drive, on the par-4 eighth, when he hit into the middle of the barranca that divides the fairways.

Otherwise, it was a clinic.

“To be doing this on this stage at Riviera is a dream,” Bridgeman said.

No one else was particularly close. Aaron Rai (66) was eight behind. Xander Schauffele had a chance to stay close until missing four short putts — three for birdies — on the greens so severe that every short putt required so much attention.

Marco Penge of England, who shared the 36-hole lead with Bridgeman, shot 74 to fall 10 behind.

Scottie Scheffler, who made the cut on the number, finished about the time the last group teed off. He shot a 66, his lowest round at Riviera, and was 14 shots behind. Scheffler's only hope was to try to extend his streak of top 10s on the PGA Tour to 19.

Bridgeman already is in the Masters from reaching the Tour Championship last year. He had two close calls last year, and was in contention again at Pebble Beach last week until he finished with a bogey from the beach.

