Boston Bruins to retire former captain Zdeno Chara's No. 33 in January

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins will retire former captain Zdeno Chara’s No. 33 on Jan. 15 prior to their game against Seattle, the team announced Monday.

Chara is set to become the 13th player in franchise history to have his number raised to the rafters and the first since Willie O’Ree in 2022. Chara recently rejoined the organization as a hockey operations adviser and mentor.

“There will never be another Zdeno Chara,” owner Jeremy Jacobs said. “From his skill, size and physical dominance on the ice, to his leadership in the locker room and impact on the Boston community, ‘Zee’ is a legend of the game.”

Chara captained the Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011 as part of his 14-year run in Boston. The 6-foot-9 Slovakian defenseman won the Norris Trophy for being the NHL’s best at his position in 2009 and helped the team reach the final in 2013 and 2019.

“This honor is greater than anything I could have imagined when I first came to Boston,” said Chara, who joined in 2006 and turned out to be arguably the most impactful unrestricted free agent signing in league history. “I am forever grateful to the Bruins organization for trusting me to lead, to all my teammates past and present, to the fans whose passion and energy made Boston feel like home, and to my family who made everything possible.”

It's the latest honor for Chara, who was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in June and is set to be inducted in November.

“Zdeno Chara brought with him an unmatched presence, combining size, strength and skill with a leadership style that elevated everyone around him,” said president Cam Neely, who had his No. 8 retired by the Bruins in 2004. “Zdeno set the standard with his professionalism, his legendary work ethic and his fierce competitiveness and he did it all while representing our organization with the utmost class.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.