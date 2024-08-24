Sports

Blue Jays RHP Bowden Francis loses no-hit bid in 9th inning against the Angels

Angels Blue Jays Baseball Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis (44) throws the ball during second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) (Christopher Katsarov/AP)

TORONTO — (AP) — Bowden Francis lost his bid for the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history when Taylor Ward hit a leadoff homer for the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning on Saturday.

Francis walked three and hit a batter while striking out a career-high 12. He threw a career-high 117 pitches, 84 for strikes.

The crowd of 34,011 saluted Francis with a standing ovation when he was replaced by right-hander Chad Green following Ward's 17th homer.

The 28-year-old Francis was named American League Player of the Week last week after going 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts. In the first of those, he pitched seven innings in a road win over the Angels on Aug. 12.

The Blue Jays held on for a 3-1 victory over the Angels.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!