Björn Werner is the 'German Pat McAfee' bringing the NFL, Colts and Bromania to the masses

BERLIN — Björn Werner signed everything thrust in front of him by NFL fans who packed a Berlin plaza Saturday.

His old Indianapolis Colts jersey — it’s a best-seller in Germany — footballs, scarves, miniature helmets. Even a cleat.

Werner's NFL career ended after three seasons because of injuries, but he's become a star in his home country as a TV commentator and media personality. He co-hosts a popular podcast, has a big social media presence and is credited with helping popularize the sport in Germany.

As the former first-round draft pick waded through throngs of fans, he looked around and took stock of the NFL's growth in Germany.

“We're in the biggest city in Germany, and we're surrounded by football fans,” he told The Associated Press as he continued to sign items and pose for selfies. "I’m just thankful to be here."

Saturday's event was a Colts rally in Potsdamer Platz a day before Indianapolis faces the Atlanta Falcons at the Olympiastadion for the NFL’s first regular-season game in the German capital.

Colts great and Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James was also featured and drew a long line for autographs, but nothing like the Werner frenzy — with security guards creating space for the former Florida State star to shuffle along.

“I think the Colts can be very proud of what they’ve built there — and the game hasn’t even been played yet,” he told the AP. “Sunday’s going to be fun.”

On Friday night, the 35-year-old Berlin native co-hosted a raucous “Bromania” love-in for German fans of the American version of football.

"He's turned into the German Pat McAfee over here. He's awesome," Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann said Friday.

First-round draft pick in 2013

At Florida State, Werner was the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 as a defensive end. He skipped his senior year to enter the NFL draft, and the Colts selected him 24th overall in 2013.

The Colts also tried him at outside linebacker. He had four sacks in 2014 but ultimately only played three seasons because of knee and back injuries.

Werner told the Pat McAfee Show in 2021 that the Colts' fan base was “not happy about it.” But he also noted his pride in overcoming external doubts at each level.

"I lived my dream. It was amazing. I had a great time," he told his former teammate.

Spreading the word in Germany

Werner and Patrick "Coach" Esume started the Football Bromance podcast before the 2019 NFL season, and it's grown into a full sports media and promotions company, Bromance Sports. They also co-host an NFL show for RTL, the league's broadcast partner in Germany.

On Friday night, Werner fought tears as he addressed fans at “Bromania," which has become an annual event with the NFL staging games in Germany.

“We’ve reached a point where this atmosphere, and the Bromanias, have really started to get NFL teams talking about it.” Werner said. “NFL teams are saying, wait a minute, we have to go there.”

Germany is a big part of the NFL's international growth plan, so having local media personalities spur the growth is key.

"There's a lot of work in the field of growing the game. That's why it's really helpful to have him and others like Sebastian Vollmer being public faces for the sport and the league over here," NFL Germany general manager Alexander Steinforth told the AP in an interview this week.

Football is full of rules that can be hard to grasp.

“That’s why it’s even more important to have faces and names that speak your language, that maybe share some of your cultural heritage and that you can relate to,” Steinforth said.

“If that then comes together with a personality that is really outgoing, is entertaining and can explain the sport, that’s kind of the best-in-class combination that we could hope for. He’s definitely one who is really good at it.”

Reuniting with the Colts

Eleven years after drafting Werner as a player, the Colts came calling again. In 2024, the team enlisted Werner as a “Colts ambassador” in Germany and Austria.

This time, the partnership looks more rewarding for both sides.

Colts co-owner Kalen Jackson was a guest on stage Friday and heaped praise on Werner.

“He genuinely, though, is so instrumental to the impact we’ve been able to make here," Jackson said.

The Colts are one of 11 NFL teams that have commercial rights in Germany as part of the NFL's global marketing program.

Colts cheerleaders were also part of Friday's festivities, along with appearances by players Kenny Moore II, Maximilian Mang and Raimann.

Top-selling jersey

Werner’s No. 92 Colts jersey is the top-seller in Germany this year, the NFL said. Werner is first ahead of star wide receivers Justin Jefferson of the Vikings and Aman-Ra St. Brown of the Lions, who is half-German.

At Saturday's rally, Werner merchandise was heavily featured — not just his blue Colts jersey, which cost 130 euros ($150). There was also a black “92” hoodie for 100 euros ($116) and T-shirts for 55 euros ($63).

Tina Gorldt, wearing a Werner T-shirt, said Germans respond to his style.

“He's made a big impact, him and Coach Esume. They’re funny guys. They’re just joking all the time,” she said.

Benjamin Mros, who got the back of his Werner jersey signed, agreed.

“He’s a normal guy," Mros said, "that’s why he’s so popular."

