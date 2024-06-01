Bisons catcher Henry hit by backswing, hospitalized; Triple-A game is called after 'scary incident'

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bisons catcher Payton Henry was hospitalized Friday night after he was struck by a batter's backswing and carted off the field on a stretcher.

Henry was hit in the back of the head by the swing from Syracuse Mets third baseman Pablo Reyes in the seventh inning. He immediately went to the ground upon contact and athletic trainers tended to him.

Officials decided not to continue the game after the injury.

The Bisons said later in the night that Henry was “alert and appropriately responsive” at an area hospital. They called the injury a "scary incident.”

The Mets were up 4-2 at NBT Bank Stadium when the game was called.

The Bisons said the 26-year-old Henry was being evaluated and they would provide more information as it becomes available.

Henry was picked by the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth round of the 2016 amateur draft. He played in college at BYU.

