The Bills, Jaguars and Chargers are headed to the playoffs after the Colts' 5th straight loss

The Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers qualified for the AFC playoffs with the Indianapolis Colts' 48-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

A fifth consecutive loss by the Colts clinched a seventh straight postseason trip for Josh Allen and the Bills (11-4), while Justin Herbert and the Chargers (11-4) are going for the second time in two seasons under coach Jim Harbaugh.

Trevor Lawrence is set for his second playoff appearance in five seasons with the AFC South-leading Jaguars (11-4). It's the third playoff trip for Jacksonville since 2017.

All three teams were in position to advance after winning on the road Sunday. Buffalo beat Cleveland 23-20, Los Angeles topped Dallas 34-17 and Jacksonville knocked off AFC West-leading Denver 34-20.

The Bills trail New England by a game in the AFC East, the same deficit for Los Angeles behind the Broncos. Buffalo needs help to catch the Patriots, but the Chargers can play for the AFC West title if they beat Houston at home on Saturday.

Los Angeles visits Denver in the regular-season finale, and a win would give the Chargers the tiebreaker with a sweep of the Broncos.

Los Angeles lost to the Texans in the wild-card round last season in Harbaugh’s Chargers debut, a year after he led Michigan to the national championship.

Harbaugh has made the playoffs in five of his six seasons as an NFL head coach. San Francisco qualified in the first three of his four seasons with the 49ers. That included a trip to the Super Bowl during the 2012 season when Harbaugh lost to his brother, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh.

The Chargers are 4-0 since Herbert broke a bone in his nonthrowing hand against Las Vegas in a victory that started the winning streak. Herbert’s left hand has been heavily protected in all three starts since surgery to repair the broken bone.

Bills coach Sean McDermott has reached the playoffs eight times in his nine seasons. The Jaguars are advancing with first-year coach Liam Coen.

