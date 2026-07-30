Bill Belichick says Tar Heels adjusting duties with GM on paid leave and under school investigation

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Bill Belichick opened his second preseason camp Thursday saying the program is adjusting internal duties with general manager Michael Lombardi on paid administrative leave and the subject of a school investigation.

“We’re working through some things,” Belichick said before the morning’s first official practice. “We’re at a particular time of year now where there are certain things that are in play and certain things that aren’t in play that won’t happen until later in the calendar year at some other point.

“Again, we’re taking it day to day, and working through the things that are on the table now.”

The school announced Monday that Lombardi had been placed on leave but didn’t provide details as to the reason, noting that employees and athletes aren’t permitted to address the topic “as is standard procedure with personnel matters.” On Thursday morning, about 30 minutes before Belichick spoke to reporters, UNC released another statement that said its Office of University Counsel was conducting an investigation.

Belichick didn't specify exactly how Lombardi's duties have been divided among the staff, including referencing “a few adjustments” when asked how much the GM's absence was changing his own daily tasks.

Lombardi was an immediate addition by Belichick, who was hired as a first-time college coach in December 2024 after leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles. Lombardi's career as an NFL executive had included being the GM of the Cleveland Browns in 2013.

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