Bengals seeking opinions on Joe Burrow's toe after injury vs. Jaguars, AP source says

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Joe Burrow left the Bengals' locker room on crutches with a boot on his left foot after injuring his toe during the second quarter of Cincinnati's 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

How long the franchise quarterback could be out due to turf toe is something that will be weighed over the next couple days.

The Bengals are seeking second opinions on the injury, a person with knowledge of the situation said Sunday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a final determination on Burrow's treatment has not been made.

Burrow had an MRI on his toe. Depending on the grade of the injury, surgery might be the only option, which would keep him out at least three months. The most optimistic outlook at the moment for Burrow is not having surgery, going on injured reserve and missing a minimum of four games.

Burrow wasn't made available for interviews after the game, and coach Zac Taylor also didn't have an update on Burrow's condition — little reassurance for Bengals fans worried about their star quarterback.

“We had such a tight game, I don’t have all of the information right now," Taylor said.

Burrow was sacked by Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead for a 5-yard loss at the Bengals 35-yard line with 9:02 remaining in the first half. It was the second time Burrow had been sacked in the game.

Burrow went into the sideline medical tent. He came out and walked briefly with a limp before heading to the locker room.

“It’s tough right now. We’re going to be OK. He’s a strong guy,” wide receiver Tee Higgins said. “We look forward to seeing what the results are.”

Jake Browning came in for Burrow and rallied the Bengals to their first 2-0 start since 2018. Browning completed 21 of 32 passes for 241 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Browning scored the go-ahead touchdown with 18 seconds remaining on a 1-yard leap.

“He said, ‘Good job.’ He was dealing with the injury, so it was brief,” Browning said about his postgame conversation with Burrow.

Burrow, who led the league last season with 4,918 passing yards and 43 TD passes, has had some serious injuries in his six-year career. A knee injury in his rookie season in 2020 cost him six games, and a wrist injury in 2023 kept him out for the final seven games.

Burrow was 7 of 13 for 76 yards and a 4-yard TD pass to Ja'Marr Chase against the Jaguars.

Burrow's injury comes at an inopportune time for the Bengals, who play at Minnesota next week to begin a stretch of five straight opponents that made the playoffs last year.

Browning has played 13 games for Cincinnati and went 4-3 as the starter two years ago when Burrow was sidelined.

“I know it wasn't my best game, but we won, so Sundays are happy,” Browning said. “But come Monday, we'll come in and get better.”

