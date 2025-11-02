Benches clear at Game 7 of World Series after LA's Wrobleski hits Toronto's Giménez with fastball

TORONTO — Both benches and bullpens cleared in Game 7 of the World Series after Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski hit Blue Jays shortstop Andrés Giménez on the right hand with a pitch in the fourth inning on Saturday night.

Wrobleski had already thrown two high-and-inside fastballs to Giménez with his first and fourth pitches before hitting him with a 96.4 mph fastball with one out.

Giménez threw his arms out after the pitch and umpire Jordan Baker quickly got between the player and the mound. Wrobleski walked toward the plate with his hands held up, yelling at Giménez as the Blue Jays infielder made his way to first.

After the players returned to their benches and bullpens, the umpires huddled briefly before crew chief Mark Wegner issued a warning to both dugouts.

Play resumed after a four-minute break between pitches. Wrobleski’s second pitch to George Springer was lined back off the left leg of the reliever, who stayed in the game after a visit from a trainer and manager Dave Roberts. The hit was Springer’s third in three at-bats.

Wrobleski departed to boos from the crowd after striking out Nathan Lukes. He was replaced by Tyler Glasnow with the Dodgers trailing 3-1 and runners at first and second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. then lined to center for the final out of the inning.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.