Belgium advances to last 16 at Euro 2024 after 0-0 draw, Ukraine eliminated

STUTTGART, Germany — (AP) — Belgium advanced to the last 16 of the European Championship after a 0-0 draw with Ukraine on Wednesday, and the Ukrainians became the first team with four points in a group to be eliminated.

All four teams in Group E at Euro 2024 finished with four points. Romania ended up first, followed by Belgium and Slovakia. Ukraine was last on goal difference.

The third-ranked Belgians nearly had a different ending when Ukraine substitute Ruslan Malinovskyi tried to score directly from corner late in the match. Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels managed to save the effort at the near post.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.