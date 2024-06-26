Sports

Belgium advances to last 16 at Euro 2024 after 0-0 draw, Ukraine eliminated

STUTTGART, Germany — (AP) — Belgium advanced to the last 16 of the European Championship after a 0-0 draw with Ukraine on Wednesday, and the Ukrainians became the first team with four points in a group to be eliminated.

All four teams in Group E at Euro 2024 finished with four points. Romania ended up first, followed by Belgium and Slovakia. Ukraine was last on goal difference.

The third-ranked Belgians nearly had a different ending when Ukraine substitute Ruslan Malinovskyi tried to score directly from corner late in the match. Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels managed to save the effort at the near post.

