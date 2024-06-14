Barkov, Bobrovsky and the Panthers beat Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 to move within win of Stanley Cup title

EDMONTON, Alberta — (AP) — Aleksander Barkov and Sergei Bobrovsky led the way as the Florida Panthers moved within a victory of their first Stanley Cup title, holding on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 of the final Thursday night.

Game 4 is Saturday night in Edmonton. The Panthers have not won a championship since coming into the NHL in 1993.

Barkov set up a goal and scored another, while Bobrovsky made 32 saves. Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored, with the Panthers pouncing on turnovers and quieting a fired up Edmonton crowd until the Oilers mounted a third-period rally that fell short.

It will take a comeback done just four times in league playoff history and once in the final — back in 1942 — to bring the Cup back to Canada.

