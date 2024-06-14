Sports

Barkov, Bobrovsky and the Panthers beat Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 to move within win of Stanley Cup title

By STEPHEN WHYNO

Stanley Cup Finals Panthers Oilers Hockey Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16) and Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Ekholm (14) vie for the puck during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) (JASON FRANSON/AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — (AP) — Aleksander Barkov and Sergei Bobrovsky led the way as the Florida Panthers moved within a victory of their first Stanley Cup title, holding on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 of the final Thursday night.

Game 4 is Saturday night in Edmonton. The Panthers have not won a championship since coming into the NHL in 1993.

Barkov set up a goal and scored another, while Bobrovsky made 32 saves. Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored, with the Panthers pouncing on turnovers and quieting a fired up Edmonton crowd until the Oilers mounted a third-period rally that fell short.

It will take a comeback done just four times in league playoff history and once in the final — back in 1942 — to bring the Cup back to Canada.

