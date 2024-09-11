Bailey Falter has no-hitter for Pirates through six innings against Marlins

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Bailey Falter has pitched six no-hit innings against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Falter has allowed two walks. Kyle Stowers reached to start the third inning before being erased when Javier Sanoja grounded into a double play. Jonah Bride walked to lead off the fifth.

Falter (7-7, 4.45 ERA) struck out the side on 10 pitches in the first inning. He has five strikeouts on 76 pitches (48 strikes), four coming against the first five batters.

In four seasons since debuting in 2021, Falter is 17-21 with a 4.65 ERA in 84 games (55 starts) for the Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Pittsburgh was no-hit by the Cubs in a 12-0 loss on Sept. 4, managing three walks against Shota Imanaga, Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge. Chicago committed three errors.

Chicago’s was the most recent of 326 no-hitters in major-league history and fourth this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.