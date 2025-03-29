Auburn's Pettiford, Michigan State's Richardson renew AAU rivalry in Elite Eight of March Madness

ATLANTA — (AP) — Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford and Michigan State's Jase Richardson are high-scoring, left-handed freshman guards who have more in common than big games that helped to propel their teams to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.

The guards also share a rivalry that includes on-court matchups long before either began his college career. Even though Pettiford is from Jersey City, New Jersey, and Richardson is from Denver, they already have a history of playing against each other as rising top talents on the AAU circuit.

On Sunday, the rivalry between the freshmen will rise to a new level when No. 1 seed Auburn faces No. 2 seed Michigan State in the final game of the South Region with a Final Four spot on the line.

“When you get to play guys you’ve grown up with and play in AAU circuits and camps, it’s super fun,” Richardson said Saturday. “You get to play them at the highest level. So just to have that matchup in the Elite Eight is special.”

Each freshman played lead roles in his team's second-half rally for Sweet 16 wins on Friday night.

Pettiford scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half to help Auburn erase a second-half deficit in its 78-65 win over Michigan.

When the Tigers faced their biggest deficit, Pettiford's 3-pointer sparked a 14-0 run.

“He has a very important role on this team,” Auburn star forward Johni Broome said. “He does whatever it takes to win. We need a spark, he gives the spark.”

Richardson and the Spartans (30-6) trailed by 10 points in the first half and nine points after halftime before charging back for a 73-70 win over Mississippi. Richardson was efficient, making 6 of 8 shots, including 4 of 6 3s, and scored 10 of his 20 points in the second half.

Richardson is the son of former NBA and Michigan State star Jason Richardson.

Pettiford was only one of three 20-point scorers in Auburn's win over Michigan. Broome scored 22 points with 16 rebounds. Denver Jones scored 20 points while making four 3-pointers as the Tigers (31-5) showed why they are the top overall seed.

Self-proclaimed underdog

Auburn is making only its third Elite Eight appearance. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has 59 overall NCAA Tournament wins, including an 8-2 record in the Elite Eight. Izzo is one win from his ninth Final Four appearance.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl insists Michigan State's rich NCAA Tournament tradition, including the 2000 national title, makes the Spartans the favorite on Sunday. BetMGM lists Auburn as the favorite by 5 1/2 points.

“You're talking about unchartered waters,” said Pearl on Saturday of Auburn's history in March Madness.

Izzo refused to be drawn into a debate about Pearl claiming the underdog role.

“I don't buy any of that stuff, but if it makes him feel better, I'll be the favorite,” Izzo said.

Last Big Ten team standing

Auburn is one of four Southeastern Conference teams in the Elite Eight, while Michigan State is the last Big Ten in the tournament. The Big Ten has not won a national championship since Izzo's only title with the Spartans in 2000.

“I don't take pride in it,” Izzo said of the Big Ten's inability to thrive in the Final Four. “I take blame for it. I've been in it seven other times and haven't won.”

Spartans lineup changes

A strength for Michigan State has been depth, but Izzo tightened his rotation by using only eight players against Ole Miss. Izzo gave forward Coen Carr, returning to his home state, his first career start while 7-foot center Szymon Zapala, normally a starter, did not play.

Izzo said Saturday the change was to create better matchups against Ole Miss, and he predicted Zapala would play against Auburn.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.