A's place right-hander Luis Severino on 15-day injured list with oblique strain

By The Associated Press
Athletics Nationals Baseball Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)
By The Associated Press

Right-hander Luis Severino, who recently has pitched like the high-priced free agent the Athletics signed in the offseason, was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a left oblique strain.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

The A's called up left-hander Hogan Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding transaction.

Severino signed a $67 million, three-year contract in December with the A's, but he can opt out after next season. It was largest-ever contract for the typically low-spending A's, though they since made other similar deals with Brent Rooker ( $60 million over five years ) and Lawrence Butler ( $65.5 million over seven years ) in anticipation of their scheduled move to Las Vegas in 2028.

Unless he agrees to an extension, the 31-year-old Severino likely won't be part of those plans.

He started slow this season, but in his past five starts went 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings. That improved his record to 6-11 with a 4.82 ERA.

