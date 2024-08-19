Sports

Aryna Sabalenka wins first title since Australian Open, beating Jessica Pegula at Cincinnati

By JEFF WALLNER

Toronto Tennis Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns to the court after a short break during her loss to Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) (Chris Young/AP)

By JEFF WALLNER

MASON, Ohio — (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka won her first title since the Australian Open in January, beating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-5 in the Cincinnati Open on Monday.

Sabalenka, who moved up a spot to No. 2 in the rankings before the match, didn't lose a set en route to her 15th WTA title. She had never gotten past the semifinals at Cincinnati, losing three times in that round.

The 26-year-old Sabalenka can now be considered a favorite at the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 26 in New York. The Belarusian missed Wimbledon with a shoulder injury, then returned to the tour at Washington two weeks ago.

In the men's final, top-ranked Jannik Sinner was set to face Frances Tiafoe on Monday night.

Against Pegula, Sabalenka took 17 minutes to build a 4-1 lead in the first set.

Pegula, who double-faulted five times, broke serve for the first time to tie the second set at 5-all, but Sabalenka won the next two games to finish off the 1-hour, 14-minute match.

The sixth-ranked Pegula had a challenging road to the final. After defending her title at Toronto, the American played two matches on Friday because of weather-related postponements and had three matches go three sets. Her time on the court exceeded Sabalenka's by more than two hours entering the final.

Sabalenka joined top-ranked Iga Swiatek as the only players with 10 or more WTA titles since 2020. She beat Swiatek in the Cincinnati semis.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!