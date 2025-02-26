Arsenal drops more points, Haaland makes scoring return and Man United survives Ipswich scare

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Arsenal's Premier League title challenge is fading by the day.

More dropped points on Wednesday dealt a fresh blow to Mikel Arteta's hopes of chasing down league leader Liverpool.

A 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest highlighted second-place Arsenal's problems amid an injury crisis in attack, with the Londoners failing to score for the third time in four games.

Manchester City moved back up to fourth after Erling Haaland returned from a knee injury and scored the only goal of the game at Tottenham.

Ten-man Manchester United was given a scare by relegation-fighting Ipswich.

Trailing inside four minutes at Old Trafford after Jaden Philogene's early goal, United bounced back to win 3-2, despite Patrick Dorgu's red card in the 43rd.

