Sports

Arizona's Pham robbed of homer by fan who stole the ball from Steer

Reds Diamondbacks Baseball A young fan pulls the ball out of the glove of Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Phoenix. The Fan was called for interference on the play and was ejected from the ballpark. (AP Photo/Matt York) (Matt York/AP)

PHOENIX — (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer had the ball in his glove, a home run stolen.

One problem: a young fan stole the ball out of his glove.

Arizona's Tommy Phan hit a ball to deep left in the seventh inning Friday night that to the edge of the wall. Steer timed it perfectly, leaped and had the ball in his glove for a second. The fan, also wearing a glove, reached in and pulled the ball out, leaving Steer slumped against the wall after he landed.

The umpires initially ruled Pham's shot a home run and fans cheered after seeing the kid's catch.

A video review called him out for fan's interference, leading to boos across Chase Field.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!