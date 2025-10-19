Arizona State hands No. 7 Texas Tech its first loss with late drive in 26-22 win

TEMPE, Ariz. — Raleek Brown bulled in for a 1-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left and Arizona State rallied after blowing a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead to hand No. 7 Texas Tech its first loss of the season, 26-22 on Saturday.

The Red Raiders (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) labored most of the afternoon without starting quarterback Behren Morton (knee), finishing with 276 total yards after averaging an FBS-best 558.8 through the first six games.

Will Hammond showed his mettle after failing to move Texas Tech’s offense through three quarters, orchestrating two late scoring drives. The freshman scored on a 1-yard run and, after Texas Tech's defense held, found Reggie Virgil on a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Hammond put the Red Raiders up 22-19 by running it in for the 2-point conversion — after a holding call on Arizona State on the first attempt — but left too much time on the clock.

The reigning Big 12 champion Sun Devils (5-2, 3-1) started the final drive from their 25 with two minutes left and quickly moved down the field. Sam Leavitt completed 5 of 7 passes for 61 yards on the drive and benefited from a pass interference call on Texas Tech's Brice Pollack to set up Brown's TD run.

The Red Raiders reached Arizona State's 28 on its final drive, but Hammond's desperation heave into the end zone was swatted down.

Texas Tech followed No. 2 Miami, No. 5 Mississippi and No. 10 LSU to become the fourth top-10 team to lose this weekend.

Texas Tech was without defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard, who had season-ending ankle surgery this week, and the Sun Devils took advantage by racking up 394 total yards against one of the nation's best defenses. Arizona State had a hard time finishing drives, settling for four field goals by Jesus Gomez, but came through at just the right time.

Leavitt threw for 319 yards and hit Jordyn Tyson on a 2-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter after missing last week's game against Utah with a foot injury.

The takeaway

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders rallied behind their backup quarterback, but their defense fell short when they needed a stop.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils appeared to be headed toward a devastating loss after giving up two late touchdowns, but Leavitt rallied them — just as he did so many times during Arizona State's College Football Playoff run a year ago.

Up next

Texas Tech: Plays at Oklahoma State next Saturday.

Arizona State: Hosts Houston next Saturday.

