Arch Manning to get first start for No. 1 Texas as Ewers continues recovery from abdomen strain

UTSA Texas Football Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs for a 67-yard touchdown against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay/AP)

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — No. 1 Texas will start Arch Manning at quarterback Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe while regular starter Quinn Ewers continues to recover from a strained muscle in his abdomen, coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday.

It will be the first career start for Manning, a second year freshman. He relieved Ewers in the second quarter last week against UTSA, and passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in a 56-7 Texas victory.

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and the nephew of Super Bowl-winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning.

Ewers missed several games over the previous two seasons with shoulder and sternum injuries.

The Longhorns are No. 1 for the first time since 2008 and Saturday's matchup with the Warhawks is Texas' last game before the program starts its first SEC schedule against Mississippi State on Sept. 28.

