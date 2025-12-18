Anthony Richardson cleared to practice, but Colts plan to keep Philip Rivers as starting quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts cleared quarterback Anthony Richardson to start practicing on Thursday, but Philip Rivers will remain the starter for Monday night's crucial matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The move opens the door for Richardson to return from injured reserve before the end of this season, but coach Shane Steichen said Thursday that Richardson would not be activated this week.

Indy brought the 44-year-old Rivers out of retirement last week after starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon and backup Riley Leonard, a rookie, hurt his right knee in a loss to Jacksonville. Despite taking his first snaps in almost five years last week at Seattle, Rivers nearly led the Colts to a victory. Indy lost 18-16.

Richardson has been out since mid-October after fracturing an orbital bone near his eye during a freak accident while stretching with a band in the locker room during pregame warmups.

Steichen said Richardson was cleared because the bone has healed, though Richardson continues to have vision limitations.

The Colts (8-6) have lost four straight games and five of six, falling out of the AFC South lead and into the No. 8 slot in the conference standings, which would leave them out of the playoffs. San Francisco (10-4) is trying to leapfrog the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West to capture the No. 1 seed in its conference.

___

