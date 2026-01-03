Anthony Joshua returns to Britain after car crash that killed two friends in Nigeria

LONDON — Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has reportedly flown back to Britain several days after a fatal car crash that killed two of his friends in Nigeria.

Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele died after the vehicle they were traveling in along with Joshua struck a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos on Monday.

Joshua sustained minor injuries and the two-time heavyweight champion was released from a hospital on Wednesday after being deemed clinically fit to recuperate at home.

British media reported on Saturday that Joshua has returned home ahead of the funerals of Ghami and Ayodele.

Ghami was Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach while Ayodele was a trainer. Just hours before the crash, Joshua and Ayodele posted clips on social media playing table tennis together.

The driver of the car, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, was charged on Friday with dangerous and reckless driving, with the court case adjourned to Jan. 20 for trial.

Joshua has family roots in Nigeria and he briefly attended boarding school there as a child. He also holds Nigerian nationality.

