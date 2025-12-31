'Ant-Man' Edwards leaves bench late in loss for 2nd early exit from a Timberwolves game in 1 week

ATLANTA — For the second time in one week, Anthony Edwards didn't stick around for the end of the Minnesota Timberwolves' game.

This time, the exit was his decision.

Edwards left the Minnesota bench and the court during a timeout late in the Timberwolves' 126-102 loss at the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

The unplanned and unapproved exit of the Minnesota star came during a timeout with 7 minutes, 52 seconds remaining. Edwards apparently disagreed with coach Chris Finch pulling his starters with the Hawks leading 109-80. Edwards tossed his towel and left the bench.

Edwards did not speak with reporters after the game. Finch told reporters after the game the star known as “Ant-Man” should have remained on the bench.

“Obviously frustrated with the performance and rightfully so, but he needs to stay out on the floor and root for his team,” Finch said.

Edwards led the team with 30 points while making 10 of 18 shots, including three 3-pointers, in 33 minutes.

The high-scoring guard began the night ranking eighth in the NBA with his average of 29.1 points per game. He was ejected in overtime of the Timberwolves' 142-138 loss at Denver on Thursday. He scored 44 points before the ejection for arguing foul calls.

Edwards, an Atlanta native and former University of Georgia star, had friends and family, including his grandfather, at Wednesday's game.

___

