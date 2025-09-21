Andre Szmyt's 55-yard field goal as time expires rallies Browns to 13-10 victory over Packers

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Andre Szmyt kicked a 55-yard field goal as time expired and the Cleveland Browns rallied from a 10-0 deficit with under four minutes left to beat the Green Bay Packers 13-10 on Sunday.

The Browns (1-2) snapped an eight-game losing streak dating to last season when it appeared for much of the game they might be shut out. But the defense kept them in it with four sacks and came up with the key turnover which resulted in it being tied.

Green Bay (2-1) appeared as if it might win with a last-minute field goal when it drove to the Browns 25, but Shelby Harris blocked a 43-yard field goal attempt by Brandon McManus and Greg Newsome II recovered at the 47.

Cleveland took over and went 16 yards in five plays. Joe Flacco had an 8-yard completion on third-and-2 to get the ball to the Packers 35. Flacco then spiked the ball, bringing Szmyt on with 2 seconds remaining.

It was redemption for the rookie kicker, who missed an extra point and field goal in a 17-16 loss to Cincinnati in Week 1.

Flacco was 21 of 36 for 142 yards and rookie Quinshon Judkins had 94 yards on 18 carries, including his first NFL touchdown to tie it at 10 with 3:02 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Love completed 18 of 25 passes for 183 yards, including a 3-yard TD to John FitzPatrick with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter to put the Packers up 10-0.

Cleveland avoided being shut out for the first time since Week 14 of the 2014 season when Szmyt’s field goal was good from 35 yards with 3:38 remaining in the game.

On the ensuing series, the Browns came up with their first takeaway of the season with 3:18 remaining when Grant Delpit picked off Love's pass and returned it 25 yards to the Packers 4. It was also Green Bay's first turnover.

Two plays later, Judkins ran up the middle from 1 yard out to tie it.

The only points of the first half was a 43-yard field goal by McManus on Green Bay's second series. The 13-play, 43-yard drive included three third-down conversions.

Injuries

Packers: RT Zach Tom, who missed last week's game against Washington due to an oblique strain, aggravated the injury on the first offensive play. ... OG Aaron Banks (groin) was injured late in the first half. ... S Javon Bullard went off in the fourth quarter after appearing to be temporarily knocked out after taking a hit to his helmet.

Browns: RT Dewand Jones suffered a knee injury on the first series and did not return.

Up next

Packers: at Dallas next Sunday night. The game will take place one month after Parsons was traded from the Cowboys to the Packers.

Browns: at Detroit next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.