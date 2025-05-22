Anatomy of a comeback: How the Pacers rallied from 14 down in the final 3:14 to beat Knicks

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Indiana Pacers were down by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter, and still trailed by 14 points with 3 minutes and 14 seconds left in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals at New York on Wednesday night.

What happened next was historic.

The Pacers scored 23 points in the final 3:14. No team, at least in the play-by-play era that goes back to 1997, had scored that many in the final 3:14 of regulation of a playoff game.

And the Pacers would go on to win in overtime, outscoring the Knicks 13-10 in the extra session to prevail 138-135.

The anatomy of a comeback:

3:14 left — Aaron Nesmith makes a 3-pointer for Indiana. Knicks 116-105.

2:51 left — Jalen Brunson makes a 3-pointer for New York. Knicks 119-105.

2:39 left — Tyrese Haliburton makes a 3-pointer for Indiana. Knicks 119-108.

2:04 left — Nesmith makes a 3-pointer. Knicks 119-111.

1:20 left — Pascal Siakam makes a free throw for Indiana. Knicks 119-112.

0:58.8 left — Brunson layup. Knicks 121-112.

0:51.0 left — Nesmith 3-pointer. Knicks 121-115.

0:41.7 left — Karl-Anthony Towns makes 6-footer for New York. Knicks 123-115.

0:34.0 left — Nesmith 3-pointer. Knicks 123-118.

0:22.6 left — Nesmith 3-pointer. Knicks 123-121.

0:14.3 left — Towns free throw. Knicks 124-121.

0:12.4 left — Nesmith makes two free throws. Knicks 124-123.

0:7.3 left — OG Anunoby makes free throw. Knicks 125-123.

0.0 left — Haliburton jumper. Tied 125-125.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.