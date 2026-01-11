All-Star 3B Alex Bregman agrees to a $175 million, 5-year contract with the Cubs, AP sources say

CHICAGO — All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman has agreed to a $175 million, five-year contract with the Chicago Cubs, according to two people familiar with the deal.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday night on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The contract includes a no-trade provision allowing Bregman to block deals without his consent.

Bregman, who turns 32 in March, was back on the market for a second straight offseason. He was pursued by the Cubs before he signed a $120 million, three-year contract with Boston last February, with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.

He decided to test free agency again after hitting .273 for the Red Sox with 18 homers and 62 RBIs in 114 games, his fewest since 2021. Bregman missed all of June with a quadriceps injury.

Bregman played his first nine seasons with the Houston Astros, winning World Series titles in 2017 and 2022 — although the first of those yielded a sign-stealing scandal that earned Bregman and his teammates plenty of scorn.

When the Gold Glove winner joined the Red Sox, they already had All-Star Rafael Devers at third base. Boston asked Devers to move to DH, and the team’s relationship with the slugger soured to the point that Devers was traded to San Francisco in June.

Boston ended up leading the major leagues in errors, but the Red Sox did return to the postseason for the first time in four years. Bregman’s OPS of .822 was his best since 2019, and he earned All-Star honors for a third time.

Chicago finished second in the NL Central last year with a 92-70 record. The Cubs reached the playoffs for the first time since 2020 before getting eliminated by Milwaukee in a five-game Division Series.

The Cubs used Matt Shaw at third base last season, and the rookie played stellar defense while batting .226 with 13 homers, 44 RBIs and 17 steals in 126 games. He could move into a super-utility role with Bregman’s arrival.

The addition of Bregman was the second major move by the Cubs in a matter of days. They acquired right-hander Edward Cabrera in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

ESPN was the first to report Bregman's agreement with the Cubs.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.