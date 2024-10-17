All-Star 1B Freddie Freeman out of Dodgers' lineup for Game 4 of NLCS against Mets

NEW YORK — (AP) — All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman is out of the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets.

Freeman has been playing with a badly sprained and swollen right ankle throughout the postseason. He also missed Game 4 of the Division Series at San Diego, with the Dodgers facing elimination.

“He’s in a lot of pain out there. You can see it when he’s running and all that," teammate Will Smith said.

Los Angeles held a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS going into Thursday night's game at Citi Field. With the Mets starting veteran left-hander Jose Quintana, the Dodgers moved Max Muncy from third base to first and Kiké Hernández from center field to third base.

Rookie outfielder Andy Pages, a right-handed batter, was set to start in center, hitting eighth.

Teoscar Hernández moved up to Freeman's regular No. 3 spot in the batting order.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.