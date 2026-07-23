After last year's bummer of a season, Arch Manning keys in on making this a great season at Texas

TAMPA, Fla. — The quarterback who could get picked first in next year's NFL draft isn't going to lose focus thinking about what looks like a bright 2027. And he sure isn't going to waste a lot of time worrying about his less-than-perfect 2025.

Arch Manning of Texas, the latest in the long line of football's royal family of quarterbacking, took 20 minutes worth of questions Thursday to close out SEC Media Days. He mostly spoke about 2026.

“I'm not worried about anything in the future right now,” he said. “I’m worried about getting through this interview."

He did just fine.

Sporting a burnt-orange necktie and a Longhorn pin on his lapel, the son of Cooper, nephew of Peyton and Eli, and grandson of Archie ran the gantlet with reporters lined up three-deep to speak with him.

—How does it feel to be compared to others, both in and out of your family? “I’m trying to do better not comparing myself to others. They say comparison is the defeat of joy.”

—Is he looking forward to leading the Longhorns into Uncle Peyton’s old stomping grounds, Neyland Stadium at Tennessee? “They’ve got a good coach and good players. We’re excited to go. I’m not going to make it about me.”

—What’s his favorite hobby? Answer: golf. “I broke 80 for the first time last week. Well, pretty much. I gave myself a putt.”

Certainly, there's still work to do for the 22-year-old junior-to-be, whose body and reputation took a beating with the Longhorns over a tumultuous, 10-3 season in 2025.

Heading into his second season as the starter, Manning insists he tries to minimize the expectations that have been heaped on him since he emerged in high school as a surefire star-to-be — or the criticism from those who said his 3-2 start last year that dropped him down those NFL draft boards made him one of the biggest busts in college football history.

“Everyone has an opinion and people get paid to talk in the media, so there's really nothing you can do,” he said. “I'm trying to control the controllables.”

He got sacked 23 times last season and was under pressure more than that. Because he's a Manning, everything from his reactions after bad plays to his release time — somewhere around 3.2 seconds — got dissected way more than would those of a typical above-average college QB.

Texas opened last season with a 14-7 loss to Ohio State and followed that five weeks later with a six-sack, 29-21 loss to a Florida team that turned out to not be very good.

Standing out in the loss to the Gators was the image of Manning virtually folded in half, sandwiched by a pair of Gator linebackers, after one of the six sacks. And a video of him plopping down on the bench, dejected, after one of his two interceptions that day. That he came back from that game to go 7-1, throw 20 touchdowns and get the 'Horns back in the playoff conversation sometimes gets overlooked.

Texas plays both teams again this year, starting with the Buckeyes on Sept. 14. The Longhorns brought in receiver Cam Coleman from Auburn and a pair of running backs, Hollywood Smothers (NC State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State), to help their star QB.

“I think what he got put through probably would have melted or destroyed 99% of people in his shoes,” coach Steve Sarkisian said. “All he did was stay consistent and true to who he was, which was to continue to work hard, continue to be a great teammate, try to get better, and he did.”

And that, Manning said, is pretty much the goal again for 2026.

If he lives up to expectations, then it would be no big surprise to hear his name called first come draft day. He is scheduled to graduate in December. Neither that — nor any conversation about his family, his future or his place in the game — are going to shift his focus.

“I just want to be remembered as a good teammate and someone who did whatever it took to help the team win and help the team get closer,” he said. “I'm not really worried about my legacy. I just want to win games and have a good time.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.