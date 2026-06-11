Sports

2-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is returning to Tigers' rotation against the Guardians

By Associated Press
Tigers Skubal Baseball Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal winds up to throw in a rehab start for the West Michigan Whitecaps against the Dayton Dragons in Comstock Park, Mich., Sunday, June 7, 2026. (Isaac Ritchey/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) (Isaac Ritchey/Isaac Ritchey/The Grand Rapids P)
By Associated Press

DETROIT — Two-time reigning Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal will return to Detroit's starting lineup Saturday against Cleveland.

Manager A.J. Hinch made the announcement Thursday, adding that right-hander Casey Mize could return Sunday if he completes another bullpen session later Thursday.

Skubal, meanwhile, appears ahead of schedule. The Tigers announced in early May that their 29-year-old ace would require arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. The procedure, called a NanoNeedle scope, took place nearly five weeks ago. Skubal made one rehab start, allowing two hits over five shutout innings for Detroit’s High-A affiliate.

Prior to landing on the injured list, Skubal had a 3-2 record with a 2.70 ERA in seven starts. He allowed 35 hits and 13 earned runs over 43.1 innings. He last pitched for the Tigers on April 29.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos