14 US stadiums proposed among 20 possible sites for 2031 Women's World Cup

NEW YORK — The United States Soccer Federation proposed 14 American sites among 20 possible venues to host games for the 2031 Women's World Cup, including seven U.S. stadiums to be used for next year's men's tournament.

FIFA released the bid books Friday for the 2031 and 2035 women's tournaments. There is only one bidder for each, a U.S.-Mexico-Costa Rica-Jamaica proposal for 2031 and a United Kingdom plan for 2035. FIFA is to formally confirm the bids at its congress on April 30.

Twenty-six additional U.S. stadiums were mentioned as suitable venues for a 48-nation tournament the bidders project would draw 4.5 million fans and generate about $4 billion in revenue, up from $570 million for 2023 in Australia and New Zealand and a projection of $1 billion for the 2027 tournament in Brazil.

Proposed ticket prices of $35 for the cheapest seats in the opening round to $120 to $600 for the final were listed in a ticket grid. FIFA has refused to release a grid for next year's men's tournament, saying only prices initially ranged from $60-$6,730 but could fluctuate with dynamic pricing. The bid book said premium seating would average 10%-20% of capacity at the majority of 2031 stadiums.

Fifty sites in all were mentioned in the joint 2031 bid. Final decisions likely will not be made for several years.

The bid book also said “other suitable cities are included" beyond the specified 14 "as part of the broader bid framework with the understanding that they will continue to be equally considered for the purposes of stadium selection.”

“By proposing more than the required 20 sites, the joint bidders demonstrate a commitment to securing the best possible hosting conditions and ensuring the tournament represents the full diversity of our region on a global scale,” the bid book stated.

The 2026 U.S. sites included in the 2031 proposal are Arlington, Texas (AT&T), Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz), East Rutherford, New Jersey (MetLife), Houston (NRG), Inglewood, California (Sofi), Kansas City, Missouri (Arrowhead) and Seattle (Lumen Field).

The seven others are Charlotte, North Carolina (Bank of America), Denver (Empower Field), Minneapolis (U.S. Bank), Nashville, Tennessee (Geodis Park), Orlando, Florida (Camping World), San Diego (Snapdragon) and Washington, D.C. (proposed NFL venue on the RFK Stadium site).

Orlando and Washington were sites of the 1994 men's World Cup.

Mexico's three sites for next year's World Cup also are proposed for the women's tournament, Mexico City (Azteca), Guadalajara (Akron) and Monterrey (BBVA), along with a fourth in Torreón (Corona).

National stadiums are proposed in Kingston, Jamaica, and San Jose, Costa Rica.

Other U.S. venues listed as possibilities are Foxborough, Massachusetts (Gillette), Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field) and Santa Clara, California (Levi's), all venues for next year's men's World Cup.

Additional sites included were Baltimore (M&T Bank), Birmingham, Alabama (Protective), Carson, California (Dignity Health Sports Park), Cincinnati (TQL), Cleveland (Huntington Bank Field), Columbus, Ohio (Lower.com Field), Frisco, Texas (Toyota), Glendale, Arizona (State Farm), Harrison, New Jersey (Sports Illustrated), Los Angeles (Memorial Coliseum), Miami (Chase), Nashville (Nissan), New York (Etihad Park), Orlando (Inter & Co), Pasadena, California (Rose Bowl), St. Louis (Energizer Park), San Francisco (Oracle Park), Sandy, Utah (America First Field) and Tampa, Florida (Raymond James).

Second possible sites in cities, all with lower capacities, were included for Houston (Shell Energy), Kansas City (CPKC), and Washington, D.C. (Audi Field).

Indianapolis was listed for a proposed stadium.

Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium was the only 2026 World Cup venue not included.

Chicago was not listed after dropping out of bidding to host in 2026 because of what it said were FIFA's burdensome financial demands.

Additional possibilities in Mexico are Pachuca (Miguel Hidalgo) and Querétaro (Corregidora) along with Universitario as an alternate choice in Monterrey. Saprissa was listed as an alternate site in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Organizers envision fan festivals and watch parties in conjunction with games. Revenue from marketing and sponsorships is projected at $1.4 billion.

