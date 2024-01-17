News

Man driving Tesla near Winter Garden dies in crash; FHP still trying to determine when it happened

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Man driving Tesla near Winter Garden dies in crash; FHP still trying to determine when it happened Troopers were investigating a deadly crash in the Horizon West area of Orange County on Tuesday morning. (WFTV)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers were investigating a deadly crash in the Horizon West area of Orange County on Tuesday morning.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Just before 8 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash at Tiny Road and Green Orchard Avenue.

Troopers said a 41-year-old Winter Garden man was driving a 2023 Tesla Model Y southbound on Tiny Road above the speed limit and went airborne after descending a hill.

They said the SUV rotated clockwise, struck a fence, traveled into a field and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn.

FHP said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos: Snow blankets US

Troopers said they are unsure of the date and the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Investigators said the vehicle was discovered at 7:19 a.m. Tuesday, but a nearby resident advised that they believe they might have heard the crash at about 10 p.m. Monday.

Photos: 75th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet

Image 1 of 9

Tesla crash near Winter Garden (WFTV)

See a map of the crash scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV in 2014.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!