Youth-led unrest in Madagascar has left at least 22 people dead, UN says

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — (AP) — Violence surrounding youth-led anti-government protests in the Indian Ocean island of Madagascar over the past several days has left at least 22 people dead, the United Nations' human rights office said Monday.

The U.N. agency blamed a “violent response” by security forces for some of the deaths in the unrest that started Thursday over water and power cuts.

More than 100 people have been injured in the protests that have mirrored the Gen Z-led anti-government demonstrations seen recently in Nepal and Kenya.

Protesters and bystanders were killed by security forces in Madagascar, but some of the deaths also came in violence and looting by gangs not associated with the protesters, the U.N. rights office said in a statement.

U.N. high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk was shocked “at the violent response by security forces to the ongoing protests in Madagascar,” the U.N. rights office said. It said the protests began peacefully on Thursday, “but the security forces intervened with unnecessary force, lobbing teargas and beating and arresting protesters. Some officers also used live ammunition.”

Authorities in Madagascar have not announced the number of deaths and injuries in the unrest. The government has imposed a nighttime curfew in the capital, Antananarivo, since Thursday and in other major cities since Friday.

Madagascar is a large island of 31 million people off the east coast of Africa. Protesters have been angered by widespread poverty and the failure of authorities to provide reliable supplies of water and electricity.

Thousands of protesters went back to the streets in Antananarivo and other cities on Monday, prompting security forces to again fire tear gas at the crowds. Having initially railed against government service failures, the protesters are now calling for the resignation of President Andry Rajoelina and new elections, with Rajoelina barred from standing.

Protesters have been carrying flags or wearing T-shirts with a cartoon skull and bones image from the Japanese anime TV series “One Piece” that was used by anti-government protesters in Nepal and parts of Southeast Asia recently. The Madagascan protesters carried placards reading “Justice for Madagascar,” “Leo” — which means “we’re fed up” — and “We want to live, not just survive.”

Rajoelina has fired the energy minister in response to the protests and visited a poor district of Antananarivo on Sunday, where he promised the government would focus on “protecting and improving the lives of the people.”

Imray reported from Cape Town, South Africa.

