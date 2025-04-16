Xi says China will stand with Southeast Asian countries in face of economic shocks

BANGKOK — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Malaysia's leader Wednesday that China will be a collaborative partner and stand with its Southeast Asian neighbors in the wake of global economic shocks.

“In the face of shocks to global order and economic globalization, China and Malaysia will stand with countries in the region to combat the undercurrents of geopolitical ... confrontation, as well as the counter-currents of unilateralism and protectionism,” Xi, who was on a state visit to Malaysia as part of his Southeast Asia tour, said in remarks at a dinner with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“Together we will safeguard the bright prospects of our Asian family," he added.

Xi is visiting Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia this week, days after U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff announcements disrupted the global economy, and he has used the trip to promote Beijing as a source of stability in the region. Although the trip was likely planned before the tariffs uncertainty, it was a chance for Beijing to shore up its own relationships in the region and look for ways to mitigate the 145% tariffs that Trump has kept on China, even as he paused tariffs for other countries.

Malaysia's leader was effusive in his welcome of Xi and praised China as a leader, while issuing thinly veiled criticism against the U.S.

“What we are witnessing today is not an honest reckoning with the imperfections of globalization, but a retreat into economic tribalism. Market access is being weaponized," Ibrahim said. "In these trying times, the world yearns for steadiness, reliability and a common purpose. We see this in China’s conduct.”

Xi has promised Malaysia and Vietnam greater access to Chinese markets on his visits, although few details were shared. He said in his meeting with Ibrahim he hoped to sign a free trade agreement between China and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nation “as early as possible” and counter the U.S. decision to decouple the two economies, according to a readout from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

He also mentioned further developing cooperation in green tech and artificial intelligence in his meeting with Malaysia's king, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, on Wednesday, according to the official Xinhua News.

China and Malaysia signed several memorandums on cooperation, including on services and trade, the continued development of two industrial parks — one in China and one in Malaysia, and on agricultural exports to China.

Malaysia is home to several Belt and Road Initiative projects, including a $11.2 billion Chinese railway project, which Xi discussed in his meeting with the king. China is also its largest trading partner and a top source of foreign direct investment.

Xi kicked off his tour with a state visit to Vietnam, and arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital, for a three-day visit Tuesday. He met with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday.

In Hanoi, Xi had a meeting with Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary To Lam, as well as senior leaders including the president and prime minister. China and Vietnam signed a series of memorandums on cooperation in supply chains and a joint railway project, and Xi also promised greater access for Vietnamese agricultural exports to China, although few details were made public about the agreements.

On Wednesday, China's Ministry of Commerce confirmed that China and Vietnam had signed a memorandum “to build a smooth, stable, and resilient industrial chain and supply chain..., and further deepen trade and investment cooperation" between businesses from the two countries, without any further details.

China had also agreed to deepen its defense partnership with Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Defense, which issued a statement Wednesday. The statement did not specify details. The two sides agreed to “enhance cooperation in areas such as political work, maritime security, joint exercises and personnel training, and elevate the military-to-military relations to a new level.”

—-

AP researcher Yu Bing contributed to this report from Beijing.

