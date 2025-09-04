U.S. envoy Witkoff meets European leaders on Ukraine security

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff met with European leaders in Paris on Thursday to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, as allies seek to ensure long-term military support for the war-torn nation and secure continued American backing after the conflict ends.

The envoy, named by U.S. President Donald Trump to mediate peace talks, also plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Paris talks, an official in Ukraine's presidency said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose information to media.

Witkoff was invited to participate in the so-called "coalition of the willing " meeting to discuss aid for Ukraine, including sketching out plans for military support in the event of a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war to deter future Russian aggression.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who lead the group, have insisted that any European “reassurance” force in Ukraine needs the backing of the United States.

Macron said ahead of Thursday's meeting that prepartory work on the security guarantees had been done and should now be approved at political level. He did not provide details.

“We Europeans are ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine and the Ukrainians on the day peace is signed,” Macron said.

It is unclear what members of the coalition are willing to contribute, including troops on the ground.

Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, said Thursday after meeting Witkoff and other national security advisors that the security guarantees “must be strong and effective—in the air, at sea, on land, and in cyberspace.”

In a policy shift earlier this month, the U.S. sent positive signals over its readiness to support security guarantees for Ukraine that resemble NATO’s collective defense mandate, Zelenskyy said. It is unclear what that support would look like in practice. Ukraine is hoping for continued U.S. intelligence sharing and air support.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russia fired 112 strike and decoy drones across the country overnight Thursday, according to Ukraine's Air Force morning report. Air defenses intercepted or jammed 84 drones, the statement said.

Some leaders took part in person in the Paris talks while others joined virtually. They were set to speak with Trump over the phone after the meeting.

