Unversed in UNGA? Here's your handy guide to UN General Assembly meeting lingo

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly's yearly meeting of world leaders is here — and with it, an array of acronyms, abbreviations, titles and terms. Here is some key vocabulary, decoded.

For starters ...

UNGA: Shorthand (often pronounced “UN'-gah”) for the U.N. General Assembly's “High-level Week,” when presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and other top leaders of all 193 U.N. member countries are invited to speak to the world and each other. New Yorkers sometimes just use “General Assembly” to describe what many experience mainly as a week of street closures and whizzing motorcades, but the assembly isn't just this meeting. It's a body that discusses many global issues and votes on resolutions throughout the year.

GENERAL DEBATE: The centerpiece of the week, it gives each country's leader (or a designee) the mic for a state-of-the-world speech. This year's theme is “Better Together,” emphasizing unity, solidarity and working collectively. But speakers use their 15 minutes — or more, since the time limit is ”voluntary" — to opine on the planet's biggest issues and hotspots, spotlight domestic accomplishments and needs, air grievances, and project statesmanship. While the “debate” is more a series of speeches than an interactive discussion, rebuttals are allowed at the end of each long day, and some embittered neighbor nations routinely go multiple rounds.

BILATERAL (or “bilat,” for short): Private meetings between high-ranking officials of two countries. Many UNGA veterans argue that the gathering's real value lies in these tête-à-têtes and other personal, off-camera encounters among decision-makers.

MINISTERIAL: Applies to meetings of cabinet-level officials, such as foreign ministers, from different countries.

SECURITY COUNCIL: The U.N.'s most powerful component, charged with maintaining international peace and security. The 15-member council can enact binding (though sometimes ignored) resolutions, impose sanctions and deploy peacekeeping troops. While this week is the Assembly's show, the council generally also holds a high-wattage meeting or two. This year features a session on artificial intelligence.

Fun with numbers!

P5: The Security Council's five permanent members with veto power. Under a structure set up in 1945, they are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

E10: The Security Council's 10 elected, non-permanent members. The General Assembly elects them for two-year terms in seats allocated by region. Calls for council reform are an UNGA staple. One major complaint is the lack of permanent members from Africa and the Latin America-Caribbean region, though some other nations also have angled for years for a permanent presence.

G77: Stands for the "Group of 77 and China," a developing-countries interest group that formed within the U.N. in 1964. Despite its name, it actually now has 134 members.

COP30: A major U.N. climate conference coming up in November in Belem, Brazil.

1.5 DEGREES: A crucial climate threshold. Under the 2015 Paris climate accord, countries agreed to work to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial times. The earth already has warmed 1.3 degrees (2.3 degrees Fahrenheit) since the mid-1800s, according to the U.N.

Initial here

SDGs: The U.N.'s " sustainable development goals," which range from combating climate change to eliminating hunger and poverty to achieving gender equality. The U.N.'s member countries adopted the goals in 2015 as a 15-year action plan, but the pace is seriously lagging.

SIDS: At the U.N., this stands for some 39 "small island developing states." UNGA is an important platform for them to elevate concerns such as climate change and the existential threat they face from projections of rising seas and intensifying storms, often a painfully timely subject at a meeting that falls in the thick of the Atlantic hurricane season.

BRICS: A developing-economies coalition that initially included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It has since added others, including Indonesia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. There are many international groups centered around regional, economic, defense or other ties, but BRICS has gotten attention as a growing venue for Chinese-Russian influence as those powers have increasingly tangled with the West.

NGO: “Non-governmental organization,” such as an advocacy group, charitable foundation or nonprofit relief organization.

LDCs: Very poor nations that are known at the U.N. as " least-developed countries." Forty-four nations currently meet the criteria, which include a gross national income of $1,088 or less per person per year.

IFIs: International financial institutions, including the so-called Bretton Woods institutions — the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which were established at a 1944 U.N. conference in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire. Critics see the Bretton Woods duo as sclerotic entities that have badly failed poor and developing countries. The institutions have defended their work while saying they are trying to evolve.

Phrasebook

MULTILATERALISM: Global or near-global partnership that is united and collectively develops enduring rules and shared norms. The idea undergirds the U.N. itself, though many warn it's under threat.

MULTIPOLAR: A scenario in which there are several different and sometimes competing centers of power, not a single superpower or two.

MULTISTAKEHOLDER: An approach to big projects and problem-solving that incorporates not only governments but businesses, NGOs and possibly others. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres is a fan, seeing this concept as key to the future of world cooperation. But some progressive groups view it as a sell-out to big corporations and other powers that be.

TWO-STATE SOLUTION: A concept for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by establishing an independent Palestinian nation living in peace alongside Israel. The framework was set down in the 1993 Oslo Accords and embraced by the U.N., but progress toward implementing it stalled long before the nearly two-year-old war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

SOUTH-SOUTH COOPERATION: Collaboration among countries, organizations and people in what's known as the Global South — a term that refers to developing nations that are largely, though not exclusively, in the Southern Hemisphere. Its aims include amplifying their voice in their own development and in international affairs.

UNILATERAL COERCIVE MEASURES: A usually critical way of describing sanctions imposed by one country in hopes of spurring some action in another.

