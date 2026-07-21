UN says nearly 150 migrants are dead or missing off West Africa in separate incidents

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania — The United Nations refugee agency said Tuesday it is "extremely saddened" after nearly 150 people died or went missing from boats off Mauritania last week while trying to make their way to Europe.

The agency said 144 people were dead or missing after two incidents between July 14 and 18. It said 387 people were rescued.

Mauritania’s coast guard has said 122 people went missing off the coast near the capital, Nouakchott. It said the boat carrying 160 people from Gambia toward the Canary Islands ran out of fuel and was stranded at sea for 25 days.

In a separate incident, the coast guard said it rescued 179 people who had boarded a boat from Senegal on Saturday.

The difference in the numbers given was not immediately clear.

Mauritania's waters have become a major route for people from sub-Saharan Africa seeking a better life in Europe as economic opportunities remain scarce at home.

The route toward the Canary Islands is “one of the world’s deadliest” with long distances and unseaworthy and overcrowded boats, the U.N. agency said in a statement.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.