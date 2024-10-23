World

Turkish minister says an attack on aerospace company left a number of people dead

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkey's interior minister said an attack on the premises of the Turkish aerospace and defense company TUSAS on Wednesday left a number of people dead or injured.

Ali Yerlikaya did not provide further details on the attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc., in the outskirts of the capital, Ankara.

HaberTurk television said the explosion may have been caused by a suicide bomber. Media reports said an explosion followed by gunfire was heard at the complex.

Security forces, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the site, NTV television reported.

Employees at the company were taken to a safe area, HaberTurk said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!