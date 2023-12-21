World

A train in Slovenia hits maintenance workers on the tracks. 2 were killed and 4 others were injured

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — (AP) — A passenger train on Wednesday struck a group of maintenance workers on the tracks, killing two of them and injuring four others, police said.

The collision happened near the southwestern town of Postojna at around 9 a.m., the official STA news agency said.

The report says the injured workers were seriously hurt. No other details were immediately available.

