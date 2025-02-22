Thousands rally in Romania's capital to support far-right Georgescu after annulled presidential race

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Romania's capital on Saturday in a show of support for Călin Georgescu, the far-right populist who emerged as the front-runner in last year's presidential race that was annulled days before the second-round runoff.

Many of the demonstrators in central Bucharest waved Romania’s blue, yellow and red flags, while others brandished placards bearing slogans such as “President Georgescu” and “We want the second round to be resumed.” The presidential election is set to be rerun in May, but some have demanded a resumption of the canceled race.

The protest comes after the Constitutional Court made the unprecedented move to annul the election just two days before a Dec. 8 runoff. Georgescu — who was polling in single digits and declared zero campaign spending — shocked many when he won the first round on Nov. 24, after which allegations of electoral violations and Russian interference emerged.

Georgescu, a 62-year-old who has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past as “a man who loves his country" and called Ukraine “an invented state,” has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and argued the election was “canceled illegally and unconstitutionally.”

“Democracy will return ... We are the allies, we are the people, we have the power!” Georgescu, who briefly attended the rally, wrote on his X account on Saturday.

The rally on Saturday also came after U.S. Vice President JD Vance lashed out on two separate occasions at Romania in the past week for canceling the elections, which he alleged was ruled on “flimsy suspicions" and “enormous pressure” from Romania's continental neighbors.

One placard at Saturday’s protest read: “Thank you J.D. Vance … for your support.”

The canceled presidential race in December plunged the European Union and NATO member country into turmoil and followed other controversies including a recount of first-round votes.

New dates have been set to rerun the vote with the first round scheduled for May 4. If no candidate obtains more than 50% of the ballot, a runoff would be held two weeks later on May 18. It wasn't yet clear whether Georgescu will be able to participate in the new election.

Supporters of the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians also attended Saturday’s protest to gather signatures backing Georgescu’s candidacy.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.