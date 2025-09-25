South Korean parliament votes to allow tattooists to work without a medical license

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea's parliament passed a landmark bill Thursday that would allow people to give tattoos without having a medical license.

The country currently allows only people with medical licenses to give tattoos, making it the only country in the industrialized world with such a restriction. Tens of thousands of tattooists have been working in the shadows in South Korea for decades.

The National Assembly passed the Tattooist Act by a 195-0 vote.

The Tattooist Act would introduce an official licensing system for tattooists and place them under state supervision. The act would take effect after a two-year grace period that begins once it’s formally proclaimed by President Lee Jae Myung. That step is considered a formality, as his Health Ministry has already expressed support for the measure.

The bill’s passage comes as public views toward tattoos are changing. In the past, tattoos were associated with gangsters or criminals, but they are now increasingly perceived as a form of self-expression, with K-pop idols and other celebrities openly displaying tattoos.

The current restrictions traces back to a 1992 Supreme Court verdict that defined cosmetic tattoos as medical procedures, citing health issues that could be caused by tattoo needles and ink. Authorities don’t aggressively enforce the rules, allowing tattooists to thrive in the shadows.

