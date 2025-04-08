World

South Korea will hold presidential election on June 3 to replace ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea Martial Law South Korean acting President Han Duck-soo, center, arrives to hold a briefing at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool) (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea will hold a snap presidential election June 3 to replace recently ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, the country's acting leader Han Duck-soo announced Tuesday.

The announcement came days after the Constitutional Court removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his ill-fated imposition of martial law in December.

Deep political polarization will likely shape the June 3 election, expected to be a two-way showdown between the two major political parties: Yoon’s conservative People Power Party and its chief liberal rival, the Democratic Party.

The focus of attention is on whether conservatives can regroup and field a strong candidate to compete against the likely Democratic candidate, Lee Jae-myung.

It will be an uphill battle for the governing People's Power Party to hold on to power it struggles to restore public confidence and heal a severe internal division triggered by Yoon's martial law stunt.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!