World

Small passenger plane veers off runway after landing at international airport in Somalia's capital

By OMAR FARUK
By OMAR FARUK

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — A small passenger plane veered off the runway on arrival Tuesday at the international airport in Mogadishu, according to state media.

The Somali National News Agency cited the transport minister as saying one person was injured and all others were safely rescued.

Images shared on social media show the Halla Airlines plane with a partially detached cockpit lying next to a low concrete wall.

It is not immediately clear what caused the accident. Weather at the seaside airport is partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!